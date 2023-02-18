AUBURN — The DeKalb County Treasurer’s Office has announced the launch of a new online bill payment service offering taxpayers greater flexibility to view and pay their property tax bills online.
“We understand that paying property taxes isn’t your favorite thing to do, so we’ve made it as convenient as possible for you to make a payment,” Treasurer Sandi Wilcox said in a news release.
The new, easy-to-use payment portal, serviced by InvoiceCloud, provides taxpayers with quick access to their parcels to view bills, check their balances, received their tax bills electronically and make payments 24/7. Registration is not required for one-time payments. InvoiceCloud uses the highest standards in internet security to protect confidential data, Wilcox said.
Taxpayers are encouraged to take advantage of enhanced features such as paperless billing, secured storage of payment information (if desired), email reminders and pay by text if they register for an account. Payments can be made through e-check, debit/credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Venmo and PayPal and PayPal Credit.
By registering for an account you can take advantage of optional enhanced features such as:
• Set it and forget it — Enroll in AutoPay and your invoice amount will be automatically paid on the due date;
• Schedule recurring monthly payments;
• Schedule a future payment for a specific date;
• Sign up for email or text reminders;
• Pay by text;
• Enroll in paperless billing; and
• Securely store payment information for faster processing of future payments (if desired).
To create an account, visit the DeKalb County website at co.dekalb.in.us and click “online property tax payments” at the top of the screen.
The treasurer’s office will not have property tax amounts until early April. Tax bills will be mailed in early April with a due date of May 10 and Nov. 10.
The deadline to sign up for paperless billing is March 1.
