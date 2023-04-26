Worldwide 'Enthusiast Auction' is Saturday

AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers will host its Enthusiast Auction this Saturday.
The catalogue for the spring event is now online, with an exciting and diverse offering of some of the finest pre-war automobiles, European and American sports and classics, and select customs and muscle cars.
Featured vehicles include:
• A 1936 Delahaye 135M Competition Court Cabriolet. This is the third of just six Competition Court Type 135s bodied by Figoni et Falaschi in 1936, handsomely modified to a Cabriolet in 1948 and offered with known ownership from new; and
• A 1967 Volkswagen Deluxe Samba 21-Window ‘Outlaw’ Microbus, “outlawed” to epic levels with a spectacularly upgraded 2.4L 1973 Porsche 911 E flat six-cylinder engine and recently expertly restored to original colors and body configuration.
The Enthusiast Auction also encompasses The Enthusiast Tour, an engaging three-day classic car tour tailored to the Midwest, that includes private visits to invitation-only (and usually inaccessible) car collections and unique Indiana attractions and dining stops, before rolling right back into Auburn for the Enthusiast Auction on Saturday.
“For collectors eager to buy and sell great cars this spring, all roads lead back to Auburn, Indiana, and to America’s favorite auctions,” said John Kruse, principal and auctioneer. “Some of the best cars ever built have been bought and sold here over the decades, and we’re excited to welcome enthusiasts back to where it all began, the original ‘Classic Car Capital of the World.’”
Collectors can again look forward to an eclectic offering of cars curated to appeal to all tastes.
The exceptional selection of fine pre-war automobiles slated for this year’s sale encompasses more than a dozen CCCA classics, including a striking and well-known 1934 Cadillac 355D Eight Stationary Coupe, the sole example on Cadillac’s impressive 146-inch wheelbase, formerly exhibited at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Among the event’s most fascinating consignments is an historic 1922 Mercer Series 5 Raceabout from the 18-car Ford Cauffiel Collection. Hailed as one of the greatest American performance cars of its era, this is a rare and seldom-seen example with a beguiling history, formerly owned by automotive historian Ray Wolff.
European sports cars selling in Auburn include a striking and well-optioned 1994 Porsche 911 ‘Type 964’ Speedster, one of only 427 964 Speedsters produced for the U.S. market, and a virtually new example of BMW’s flagship hybrid sports car, a 2019 BMW i8 Roadster with only 322 miles, one of just 3,884 Roadsters produced between 2014 and 2020.
Representing the absolute best of its type is a meticulously restored 1975 Ford Bronco 4x4 Wagon with just one private owner from new, factory optioned with the Sport Bronco Package, power steering, and Cruise-O-Matic, and accompanied by a framed Elite Marti Report and original warranty I.D. tag.
The Enthusiast Auction will be staged Worldwide’s Auburn headquarters. Online and telephone bidding options are also available to qualified pre-registered bidders.
Full details on schedules and general public admission are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com or by calling 925-6789.
Worldwide also announced its flagship three-day fall sale, the Auburn Auction, is scheduled for Aug. 31 through Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.