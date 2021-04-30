WATERLOO — A coffee shop and a new coat of paint are coming to the historic Waterloo Depot, Town Manager Pamela Howard said this week.
The coffee shop will operate in the community room at the west end of the depot. Howard said plans call for it to be open from 5-10 a.m. to serve Amtrak passengers, but town officials hope it will stay open through the lunch hour.
Town officials are working on agreements with an operator for the coffee shop, she said.
The town’s Redevelopment Commission is paying approximately $67,000 for design and remodeling to create the coffee shop, and the town is waiting for state permits to begin construction, Howard said.
The Redevelopment Commission also will pay to repaint the depot exterior in its existing color. The town has hired Redfli Design Build of Fort Wayne for the project.
Redfli also will remodel Waterloo Town Hall to create a larger council chamber in the building at 280 S. Wayne St., Howard said The council has been meeting in the depot.
The town also has hired Spartan Net of Michigan to conduct a feasibility study for broadband fiber service to Waterloo.
