AUBURN — It is a scenario that no one wants to think about — a school bus accident involving multiple casualties.
If that call would come, Auburn firefighters will be better prepared after a mock accident scenario was held Friday morning in the parking lot of McKenney-Harrison Elementary School. The accident scene was a head-on crash with 12 patients.
With the school year right around the corner, Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile incorporated the scenario into the department’s training routine.
VanZile said now is the time for local residents to take note that school will be back in session shortly. With that comes more children crossing streets before and after school and school buses throughout the county.
He said people get complacent during the summer because the buses aren’t as prevalent on the roadways. With school starting, however, drivers have to remember buses make several stops along their route each day.
“We all need to be cautious. There is going to be a lot of people on the roads,” VanZile said.
Friday’s training put firefighters through their paces, rescuing patients through the front door, back door and window of a DeKalb Central school district bus.
VanZile said all-in-all, his crew performed just as he thought they would with no major incidents. One thing that was stressed during the training was the need of fire personnel to be able manage the scene.
“Mass casualty situations, especially those involving a school bus, are some of the most challenging situations we face,” VanZile said.
Along with treating a larger number of patients, fire crews are also challenged with managing the scene of the accident, which could include multiple emergency agencies and more. He said parents wanting to know the status of their children ultimately become involved in situations like this because of social media.
The triage of patients also becomes a factor because firefighters have to prioritize those patients who need care first until EMS units arrive on scene.
Acting as patients on Friday were members of the department’s fire cadet program.
Children in DeKalb County will head back to school as soon as Wednesday the first day of students at DeKalb Eastern School District. Students at DeKalb Central School District and Hamilton Community Schools head back to class on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Garrett-Keyser-Butler students start Thursday, Aug. 11.
