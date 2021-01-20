AUBURN — Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association are adding an incentive to this year’s “We Love Auburn” month Yarn Bomb. This year’s installation will take place Saturday, Jan. 30.
“This year our board has added a $100 cash grand prize to the participant that has the most creativity, theme and overall appearance of yarn use. We want to encourage participants to be as creative as possible,” said Andrea Kern, executive director of Auburn Main Street.
Participants will find guidelines on the website AuburnMainStreet.org or on social media @AuburnMainStreet. Entrants are encouraged to wrap trees, planters and event signs.
“Yarn Bomb is an unique and whimsical way to brighten the dreary days of winter and wrap our dear city in a little bit of love,” Auburn Main Street said. “If you or your organization are in need of pre-made yarn projects, swing by the Auburn Atrium Marketplace, while supplies last.”
Participants are asked to remove yarn items on Feb. 27.
A full list of events for “We Love Auburn” month will be released as details become final. While several of the events are intended to be fundraisers for Auburn Main Street’s downtown revitalization efforts, all are intended to drive traffic and engage the community in the downtown.
Established in 2009, the Auburn Development Advisory Committee is Auburn’s recognized Main Street Organization.
The mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown — rich in character and engaging for all, the organization said.
For more information people can visit the website AuburnMainStreet.org, social media @AuburnMainStreet, or send email to information@AuburnMainStreet.org.
