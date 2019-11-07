AUBURN —A Christian concert for youth, scheduled for Friday evening at The Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., has been canceled, a spokesperson for the church said.
Three additional activities for this month remain on the church’s schedule:
• A Nerf war for teens will take place Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.;
• the Auburn Community Band will present its Christmas program Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.; and
• the church's chili and pie night will be Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.
All are welcome to the activities.
