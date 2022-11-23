Police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Nov. 17-21, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Aaron Nowakowski, 18, of the 700 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of contributing to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
William Hawkins, 48, of South Salem, Ohio, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Nov. 18 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Maddalone, 23, of the 1200 block of Timber Trace, Auburn, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. by Indiana State Police on a charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.
Alex Snyder, 21, of the 1300 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Nov. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and pointing a firearm at another person, a Class A misdemeanor.
John Collins, 48, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Nov. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of habitual traffic offender after lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Nathan Healy, 37, of the 200 block of West Houston Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Nov. 19 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jacob Bird, 20, of the 600 block of Bluffview Drive, Angola, was arrested at 3:42 a.m. Nov. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Steven Pentico, 56, of the 8100 block West, C.R. 500 South, Hudson, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Chester Cameron, 31, of the 3800 block of Bruneal Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging battery, a Level 6 felony; and intimidation, a Class A misdmeanor.
Kathy Fisher, 44, of the 800 block of West Edge Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Nov. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nathaniel Leach, 32, of the 600 block of Fair Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Nov. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Damuen Anderson, 39, of the 3600 block of C.R. 40A, Auburn, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Nov. 21 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
