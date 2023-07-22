AUBURN — Auburn Main Street and the City of Auburn have announced that they will be pursuing a $1 million dollar grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program to complete improvements at Memorial Park.
The Memorial Park improvement project has an estimated cost of $2 million. MartinRiley architects in Fort Wayne is currently working on the design of the park.
Improvements to the park may include a new ADA compliant restroom structure, pathways connecting features in the park along with a wide array of additional improvements.
“There has been much excitement and support for this project, and many letters of support from students and teachers from McKenney-Harrison Elementary School have been collected. This neighborhood park improvement will be greatly beneficial for all,” said Amber Hiler, community coordinator for the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program and Auburn Main Street.
The city will provide the local portion of the project through a combination of ARPA dollars and local funding. The city plans to submit the project’s grant application to OCRA in January 2024 and anticipates an award announcement in March 2024. Once awarded, the city anticipates construction to occur between September 2024 and May 2025.
The first of two required public hearings for the grant application will be held in September. The public hearing will provide details of the project and will allow the public the opportunity to ask questions and provide comments concerning the project. Information concerning the public hearing, including the location, date and time, will be provided to the public in late August or early September once finalized.
The City of Auburn was one of nine communities chosen in 2021 to be included in OCRA’s HELP program. HELP is a two-year-long program that offered guidance for communities in spending allotments of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Funds, which was created under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The program allowed the HELP core team and Hiler to complete a Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) identifying several community projects. The Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program’s SIP was completed in early 2023, making them eligible for up to $1 million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funding through the HELP program to complete projects identified in the SIP as long as they spent an equivalent amount of ARPA and local funding to complete projects identified in the SIP.
Improvements to Memorial Park, along with many other park improvements, and community projects were included in the SIP.
For further questions regarding the Memorial Park and the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program please reach out to Hiler at information@auburnmainstreet.org.
