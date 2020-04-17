AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday confirmed the 12th case of the coronavirus in a DeKalb County resident.
The patient is a 78-year-old woman who is recovering at home, the Health Department said in a news release.
“Please continue to keep following social-distancing and hygiene guidelines as well as Gov. Holcomb’s Stay-at-Home Order as much as possible,” the Health Department said in a news release. “Additionally, we would like to emphasize the CDC recommendation of wearing face coverings in public settings where social- distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
The new case marks the seventh case reported since Monday in DeKalb County, Before this week, the county had confirmed only five cases between its first on March 24 and the fifth on April 9.
The latest patient is the most elderly among the 10 local cases for which an age was reported. Those 10 patients range in age from 11 to 78. Seven are younger than age 60, with an average age for the 10 patients of 43.
On Tuesday, the county reported its first death from the illness caused by the coronavirus — a 65-year-old man who had been in critical condition since April 3 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Of DeKalb County’s 12 cases, only two required hospitalization, including the man who died, according to local health officials.
The county’s first patient, whose case was confirmed March 24, returned home from the hospital after “improving dramatically,” according to DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder.
Friday’s report by the Indiana State Department of Health showed another significant increase in the number of DeKalb County residents who have been tested for the coronavirus. The number has risen from 51 tests as of Wednesday to 69 by Thursday and 84 in Friday’s report.
