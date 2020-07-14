AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The patients are a 41-year-old who is recovering at home and a 39-year-old for whom the Health Department has no further information, a news release said.
The new cases raise the county’s total to 172 cases. The average in June was just over four new cases per day, but the pace has slowed to only 13 cases in the first two weeks of July.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 170 patients is 43 years. Only 37 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
For the first time since early May, Steuben County has recorded a new COVID-19 death— its third to date.
The Steuben County Health Department said the individual was older than 80 and died in a Fort Wayne hospital.
Outside of a short-term surge after an outbreak at a meat packing facility in the county in early May, Steuben County has seen little activity compared to neighboring counties.
After Memorial Day, when cases began surging in Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble, DeKalb and Allen counties, Steuben was the only county in the northeast corner to see modest rises in cases.
Even as summer has set in and Steuben County’s many recreation lakes have brought thousands to the area for sun and fun, case activity has stayed muted, surprising even local health officials.
To date, Steuben County has had only 140 cases total, the lowest in the four-county area, seeing only 61 new cases since Memorial Day. Steuben County has also had only 31 patients hospitalized since the pandemic started, slightly more than DeKalb County (29), but far fewer than Noble (73) and LaGrange (99) counties.
According to the county health department, which releases weekly demographic updates, about half of Steuben County’s COVID-19 cases have been people younger than 40, an age group that usually recovers well from infection. As of Friday, the county reported 37 “active” cases.
No deaths were reported in neighboring counties, with Noble County remaining at 28 overall, LaGrange County at 10 and DeKalb County at four.
Elsewhere in the region, new case activity remained low. LaGrange County added four cases, while Noble and DeKalb counties each reported two new cases. Steuben County added one case from Monday.
Statewide, after two days of decreasing numbers over the weekend, Indiana posted larger-than-usual increases in cases with another day of a higher positivity rate.
Indiana added 648 new cases on 8,000 tests, for a positivity rate of 8.1%.
New daily cases and the state’s positivity rate have been on the upswing since late June, factors that caused Gov. Eric Holcomb to slow down Indiana’s reopening to Stage 4.5 on July 4 instead of going to a full reopen.
Stage 4.5 extends through Saturday and Holcomb is expected to announce any changes to the plan on Wednesday.
As new cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations have continued to increase, albeit at smaller levels than meteoric surges seen in some other states, the governor may opt to hold Indiana where it is instead of pushing toward the last half-step of reopening.
