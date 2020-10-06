Due to COVID-19, DeKalb County Promise "Walk Into My Future" is going portable.
The change will allow children to experience careers and personal growth at home through virtual learning or at school during in-person learning. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be able to participate across DeKalb County.
In the past, DeKalb County Promise has taken more than 2,000 kindergarten through third-grade students on a field trip to Ivy Tech at Fort Wayne. While there, they had the chance to see a college campus and visit career stations.
This year, with the complications and policy changes due to COVID-19, DeKalb County Promise got creative, the organization said.
“The need to instill hope and open students' minds to post-high school education is still as present as ever. Promise in a Bag was created to be the flexible answer to today's challenges,” a news release said.
Promise created three bags, one for kindergarten and first-graders, a second for second- and third-graders, and the third bag for fourth- and fifth-graders. The three levels of bags will allow for the topics to be age-appropriate.
Each backpack has 3-4 "Career Hosts," which are local businesses providing videos and interactive activities for the students. Ivy Tech, the event partner, also will be contributing fun, interactive experiences for each bag. DeKalb County Promise will be including an age-appropriate book and an activity to help the students with personal growth.
The program said it could not impact these 3,000 students without its partners. The James Foundation, Chuck and Lisa Surack and Sweetwater, Steel Dynamics, The 80/20 Foundation Trust, DeKalb County Farm Bureau Inc., Garrett State Bank, Morgan Stanley, Therma-Tru Door, United Way of DeKalb County, and the YMCA of DeKalb County all gave generously to Promise in a Bag.
“Just as important are our Career Host partners: Superior Dairy, Butler Dental Group, Butler Police Department, Gibson Heating & Plumbing, YMCA of DeKalb County, DeKalb County Farm Bureau Inc., The Brown House, Respect Team, The Blue Moon, and Auburn Taylor Rental Center. All of these organizations and companies worked to offer students new learning experiences,” the organization said.
"COVID-19 has brought many changes to education this year. DeKalb County schools have risen to the challenge. Promise in a Bag will continue the mission of inspiring HOPE and continuing to expose students to new possibilities available here in our local communities for careers and education after high school," said Angel Taylor, Promise cCoordinator.
To become a part of DeKalb County Promise, donations can be made to the DeKalb County Community Foundation with Promise on the memo line at P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.