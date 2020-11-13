GARRETT — Garrett Public Library Director Nick Stephan has announced some updates to library operations.
No matter DeKalb County's color rating on the Indiana State Department of Health coronavirus map, the following restrictions will be in place until further notice:
• Masks or face coverings will be required for all staff and patrons.
• Items will be quarantined at least 24 hours before being returned to the shelves.
• All patrons are required to socially distance from staff and other patrons whenever possible.
• Patrons and staff are asked to not enter the building if they have symptoms of or have tested positive for COVID-19, or have recently been around anyone with symptoms or or have tested positive for COVID-19.
• Curbside service of library materials is available upon request.
When DeKalb County is in the orange color rating (as it is currently) the following restrictions will be in place:
• No in-person programming will be offered by the library.
• Each floor of the library will be limited to 50 patrons.
• Patrons are asked to keep their library visits to two hours.
• Meeting rooms will have a smaller occupancy limit that will be posted on the door.
When DeKalb County is in the red color rating, the following restrictions will be in place:
• No in-person programming will be offered by the library.
• Each floor of the library will be limited to 25 patrons.
• Patrons are asked to keep their library visits to one hour.
• Meeting rooms will not be available for public use.
