AUBURN — A 66-year-old Garrett man is facing criminal charges after being accused of touching a 14-year-old girl under her clothing.
Dennis Rickman, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court I with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony. Rickman was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office.
According to court documents, Rickman is accused of touching the girl on or about Aug. 8.
In a police affidavit of probable cause, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Detective Thomas Olinske said the girl stated that on Aug. 7, she was staying at Rickman’s house. The girl stated Rickman laid down and went to sleep in his bed in the living room. The girl, who was in a loveseat, was messaging people on her phone as she could not fall asleep, when Rickman started to get up shortly before 1:30 a.m., the affidavit said.
The girl said she put her phone down and pretended to be asleep as she was not supposed to be on her phone that late. She said Rickman got up, went to the bathroom and came back and stood beside her. The girl said she opened her eyes just enough to identify Rickman standing over her, the affidavit said.
The girl stated she felt what she thought was Rickman covering her up, but then realized he was putting his hand down her clothing, the affidavit said.
The girl stated she started to move and get up to make him stop. She said she got up, stretched and laid back down and that Rickman went back to his bed, laid down and smoked a cigarette.
In a police interview, Rickman ultimately admitted he had consumed some alcoholic beverages earlier in the evening and let his curiosity, opportunity, and his impulse affect he decision making and touched the girl under her clothing, according to the affidavit.
Rickman said it was the first time it had happened and it had never happened before, according to the affidavit.
Rickman admitted he stopped when the girl got up from the loveseat, the affidavit said.
Olinske said Rickman admitted he made a mistake and that he felt sorry for his actions. Olinske said Rickman stated he would apologize to the girl for touching her, according to the affidavit.
