AUBURN — Corey Fry, an apprentice lineman with Auburn Electric, was recently awarded the Bryan Osban Apprentice of the Year Award by the Indiana Municipal Electric Association (IMEA).
Fry is the first lineman from the city to receive the award. The award is part of the IMEA’s apprentice program, which is a required four-year, 8,000-hour program in order to earn the Journeylineman certification.
“We’re very excited for Corey, and fortunate to have him on our line crew,” said Chris Schwitzer, general manager Auburn Electric. “Corey has a great work ethic, is a servant-leader among his peers, and is advanced in his abilities and performance.
“While he is naturally good at lineman job, he is always pushing himself to be better for his crew, his utility, his community,” Schwitzer added.
The award recognizes those in the apprentice program who are excelling in academics, attitude and job performance. He was chosen from more than 50 participants.
“Corey was the clear award winner,” said Duane Richardson, IMEA executive director. “His academics are outstanding and — equally important — so is his attitude. Corey approaches everything in a positive manner and has leadership skills beyond his years. He is just a superior young man.”
Fry is in his fourth year of the program. Most award winners are fourth-year participants, though he has been considered for the award in previous years.
Richardson said this is a testament to his consistent performance at a high level, which doesn’t just positively impact him but his fellow linemen and, ultimately, Auburn Electric and those the utility serves.
The award is named after Bryan Osban, a second-year apprentice who was tragically killed in a work zone accident while performing his duties for Frankfort Electric. In addition to honoring Bryan’s memory, the award serves as an important reminder that the job of a lineman is dangerous — one of the top 10 most dangerous jobs in America.
“In this job, safety is everything, which is why training and education is so rigorous,” said Jeff Tuttle, Auburn Electric’s most tenured lineman, having 46 years.
Tuttle said a lineman must be aware of his own safety, as well as that of others on his crew.
Tuttle said Corey does that well, thanks to his strong working relationships, good listening skills and commitment to proper protocol.
“Guys like Corey are one of the reasons I’m still here,” Tuttle said. “I want to leave the utility in good shape and make sure our young crew has the skills, tools and leadership they need. Corey is a key part of that.”
The award Tuttle said signifies the quality of this next generation linemen.
“This award is quite an honor in our industry and something for all of us at the utility to be proud of,” he said. “It also sets a target for all the linemen completing the apprenticeship program as well as the new ones coming in. It makes me confident the future of the utility is in good hands.”
