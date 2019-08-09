NEW YORK — An Auburn native and author has filed a court petition seeking to exhume the remains of Dorothy Kilgallen, a multi-media star from the 1950s and ’60s.
Mark Shaw has written two books exploring his evidence that suggests Kilgallen was murdered to stop her from investigating the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.
When Kilgallen died in November 1965, her death was ruled an accidental drug-and-alcohol overdose. Shaw’s books contend that the death was staged to appear as an accident by someone who also may have stolen Kilgallen’s notes about the assassination.
Shaw filed his petition this week with the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Westchester.
His petition also asks the court to order a man who knew Kilgallen to submit DNA samples. His books contend that the man met with Kilgallen at a Manhattan bar on the night she died and was the last person to see her alive.
The petition says Killgallen “did not die accidentally at the young age of fifty-two by ingesting one barbituate but was poisoned with a combination of three dangerous barbituates in 1965 following her exhaustive eighteen-month investigation of the JFK assassination.”
Shaw tells the court that he has “compelling new evidence” obtained July 28, pointing to the guilt of the man he believes killed Kilgallen.
Shaw describes his work as an “exhaustive, six-year-plus effort to get the justice Kilgallen deserves based on the facts and circumstances surrounding her tragic death in 1965.”
Shaw is a former criminal defense attorney specializing in murder trials, a network TV analyst for the Mike Tyson, O. J. Simpson, and Kobe Bryant cases, and the author of more than 25 published books. Among his books is a biography of famed attorney Melvin Belli, who defended Jack Ruby at his trial for killing Lee Harvey Oswald, the suspect in the Kennedy assassination.
