INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival is accepting applications for the 2022 500 Festival Princess Program, presented by The National Bank of Indianapolis. Since 1959, the 500 Festival Princess Program has celebrated Indiana’s top college-aged women leaders and philanthropists.
Applications are available at 500Festival.com/Princess and the deadline to apply is Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
Each year, 33 of Indiana’s most civic-minded, academically driven young women are selected to serve as a 500 Festival Princess. The program provides young women with once-in-a-lifetime experiences and countless opportunities for leadership and professional development. 500 Festival Princesses have the unique opportunity to grow as leaders while making a profound impact on their community and the state of Indiana. More than 2,000 Indiana women have served as 500 Festival Princesses since the program’s inception.
500 Festival Princesses will participate in the 500 Festival Leadership Development Program, presented by BKD, which empowers participants to make a profound impact within their community and the state of Indiana. Princesses receive one-on-one mentorship from the 500 Festival Board of Directors and experience more than 10 sessions and 20 hours of learning, led by business and community leaders, on topics including goal setting, professionalism, leadership, community engagement and more.
The top 264 applicants will participate in interviews with an independent panel of community leaders on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Indianapolis. The top 66 applicants will be invited to participate in second-round interviews on Saturday, Feb. 12. After second-round interviews, 33 applicants will be selected to serve as the 500 Festival Princesses. Selection is based on the following categories: communication skills, commitment to service, leadership, scholarship and professionalism.
To be eligible to serve as a 2022 500 Festival Princess, applicants must:
• Claim legal residence in Indiana
• Currently be enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited college or university located in Indiana; taking a minimum of 12 academic hours for undergraduate studies or a minimum of nine academic hours for graduate studies
• Maintain a cumulative college GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale
• Be actively involved in at least one extra-curricular activity
• Be the age of 18 by January 1, 2022, but no older than 23 by May 31, 2022.
“Through community service outreaches, professional leadership development sessions, and mentorship from Indiana’s top community leaders, I began to find a growing confidence in myself that can be credited to the Princess Program,” said 2021 Marlyne Sexton 500 Festival Queen Scholar Janae Quinn. “I would highly encourage anyone interested in the program to step out of their comfort zone and apply to be a part of one of Indiana’s most impactful collegiate programs.”
To learn more about the 500 Festival Princess Program and its rules and regulations, visit 500Festival.com/Princess. Follow the 500 Festival Princess Program on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or join the conversation using the hashtag #PrincessProgram.
Support of the 500 Festival Princess Program is provided by The National Bank of Indianapolis, Marlyne Sexton, BKD, Khamis Fine Jewelers, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Vera Bradley and the 500 Festival Foundation.
To learn more about the 500 Festival’s events and programs, visit 500festival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.