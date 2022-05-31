AUBURN — One of DeKalb County’s favorite party bands will open the DeKalb Outdoor Theater’s season Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Big Caddy Daddy sponsored by Beacon Credit Union and the Auburn Shifter’s Car Club will be rocking the stage. The group has been performing since 2008 and always draws a large crowd.
Big Caddy Daddy includes Todd Bishop on guitar and vocals, Meranda Garman on vocals, Doug Lude on guitars, sax and vocals, Jeff Tanner on bass and Gary Wright on drums and vocals.
Beacon Credit Union will be raising money for Riley Hospital for Children. Gates open at 6 p.m. In preparation for the concert the grounds have been professionally sprayed for mosquitoes. Admission is free, but donations to the theater are accepted.
The sounds of the Auburn Community Band will then fill the theater on Sunday as they kickoff their season at the theater with a concert at 6 p.m. The band opened its 40th season on May 20 at the Sweetwater auditorium in Fort Wayne.
The band, under the direction of Don Riley and Angela Bassett, will perform a traditional mix of contemporary music. Admission is free, but donations can be made to the theater.
On Thursday, June 9, the DeKalb High School Baron Brigade will host a community performance. The show starts at 6 p.m. with the Baron Brigade, percussion section, jazz combo and color guard all performing along with a hint of the 2022 Baron Brigade marching show. There will be Frankie’s Coney Dogs, chips, pop, water and snow cones all for sale as well as raffle tickets.
Friday, June 10 will feature the music of Island Vibe as they bring their own little bit of the Florida Keys to the Outdoor Theater.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off street parking available. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
