BUTLER — In a training room at the Butler Police Department, Randy Duhamell invites a much younger, taller officer to attack him.
The fit 27-year-old throws a punch, and Duhamell, 64, responds with techniques he has perfected over 30 years in law enforcement and 50 years in martial arts.
Duhamell blocks the punch with his forearms, and within seconds, the attacker is on the ground, face down, unable to move with Duhamell’s weight on top of him.
“I’ve had only one guy get out of this position,” Duhamell tells his students for the day.
The longtime Auburn resident is teaching the officers his Duhamell Physical Tactics System.
Using it, he said, “I get you in custody and under control quicker, with no injury to either of us.”
Duhamell will demonstrate his methods at an Indiana Law Enforcement Academy trainers’ conference in mid-December. Then, in late January, he will make a presentation at a convention for chiefs of police in Indianapolis.
In preparation, Duhamell has trained officers at 10 departments in Indiana and Michigan on a test basis.
“Everyone said, ‘Wow, this is something I can use, and it really works, and I didn’t get hurt,’” Duhamell said. “Typically, in defensive tactics training, officers get hurt.”
Watching recent events that brought increased criticism of police tactics, Duhamell said he knew it was time to move forward with his methods and develop his new, 200-page training manual.
“You can control somebody without pain compliance,” he told the Butler officers about his tactics. “There’s no punching and kicking, no chokeholds, and it works in a shorter amount of training time. … The simplicity of the system is what really sells it.”
Duhamell’s techniques aim to render an attacker so he or she is unable to fight anymore.
“There’s no sense for me to hurt him. I just want to control him,” he said.
Tactics have to change, because these days, more people want to fight with police officers, Duhamell said. Thousands of people have learned tactics for resisting officers by watching mixed martial arts fights on television, he added.
Duhamell declines to allow news photos of his techniques, to prevent people from trying to learn how to counteract them.
Many police-defense strategies teach pain compliance, but people who are high on drugs sometimes can ignore the pain, he said.
“This is not pain-compliance based. You’re not hurting them,” he told the officers.
If an officer’s actions cause pain, it can escalate a situation, he added.
“There are many times that we have to put our hands on somebody,” such as when searching for weapons, ”but we’re not going to arrest them, and we don’t want to hurt them.”
During his Butler training session, Duhamell also emphasized de-escalation strategies and remaining calm. It does not help a situation if an officer becomes angry, he said.
Duhamell said with other methods, only 10%-15% of officers continue to practice defensive tactics beyond their brief training sessions.
“It’s typically traditional martial arts stuff,” he said about other systems. In contrast, he is teaching “techniques that anyone could perform, regardless of their fitness or experience level.”
The skills he teaches are easy to learn and easy to recall when they are needed, he added.
Duhamell also designed his system for private security officers in jobs such as his recent experience working for an area hospital.
“This is meant for those who put themselves in harm’s way to control difficult people,” he said.
Duhamell’s career includes time as a police officer in Butler and police chief in Woodburn. He has been a state-certified police tactics instructor since 1991.
“One of the reasons I wanted to bring this to Butler, before we launch, is because it was my first full-time police job,” he said about presenting his series of training sessions there this month.
A veteran Butler officer who has experience with Duhamell’s system chimed in as he watched a session, saying, “That part of it, I guarantee, works very well.”
Duhamell has gathered endorsements of his new system from an 18-year Allen County police officer, an Auburn Police officer and SWAT team veteran and other area police chiefs.
A former physical tactics instructor from a northeast Indiana police department said the advantage of Duhamell’s system “is that it effectively uses gross-motor skills that are easy to learn and easy to perform by most people.”
A testimonial from Stephen L. Cole, M.D., of Butler, says Duhamell’s system “should have very little risk of harm to either the person doing the system of the person to whom this is being done.”
“What’s the purpose? It’s not to fight — it’s to control — and if you can do that without hurting them, it’s a win-win,” Duhamell told the Butler officers.
“There’s a better way. It’s why I’m doing it — because there is a better way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.