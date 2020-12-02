AUBURN — The Auburn USDA Service Center remains open for business, however public access remains limited, said Jeff Beerbower, county executive director.
All visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency should call the Service Center at 925-3710 for a phone appointment. Customers should visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on Service Center status and available services.
