AUBURN — The city Redevelopment Commission can expect to take in about $1.4 million in revenue per year from tax-increment financing districts, a financial consultant said this week.
The commission should have a fund balance of around $5.4 million at the end of this year, a consultant from the Baker Tilley firm said in an annual report.
The report listed more than $10 million in possible projects for spending the money in the years ahead.
The list includes:
• a City Hall upgrade;
• remodeling of the police department headquarters;
• a new headquarters for the street department;
• downtown sidewalk rehabilitation;
• a Wayne Street overpass of the CSX railroad tracks;
• infrastructure at C.R. 11-A and Interstate 69 south of the city; and
• infrastructure for a business park at S.R. 8 and Interstate 69 on the city’s west edge.
The commission passed a resolution stating its intent to use its revenue for the projects described.
Tax-increment revenue comes from property taxes on new development in designated, growing areas of the city.
Mayor Mike Ley encouraged the commission to invest its money to keep development happening in the city, “taking advantage of opportunities that are going to come to us.”
Ley suggested possibly using the current low interest rates to borrow money instead of waiting to pay cash.
“We can do the projects now and take benefit of them,” Ley said.
“It’s an exciting time” in Auburn, he added.
The commission also approved an extra $100,000 to build a bridge over Peckhart Ditch and extend Lenora Lane from the Holiday Inn Express hotel to the rear of the new Astral at Auburn senior living complex on S.R. 8 west.
The lowest of three bids for the project came in at $880,508, above the estimate of $789,000, City Engineer Daryl McConnell said. The commission in April had set aside $800,000 for the project.
“We knew that the prices were going to be a little elevated,” McConnell said. In spite of that, “We desire to keep this project rolling.” Plans call for substantial completion by November.
McConnell did not identify the low bidder and said the city will award a contract next week.
