AUBURN — A year after being in a car accident during the 2021 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, the drivers of the vehicles involved reunited at the scene and celebrated their vehicles’ repairs and replacement.
Joseph Seybert of West Virginia returned to Auburn Friday with his silver 1966 Dodge Chrysler for the ACD Festival Downtown Cruise-In. Last year, during the festival, Seybert was in a car accident at 8th and Van Buren streets. The driver of the other vehicle in the accident was Gracey Yarian of Auburn.
Seybert — a self-described antique car aficionado — was leaving downtown Auburn after the Parade of Classics when his vehicle was struck, he said. The car’s fender and rear bumper sustained damage.
Seybert said traffic was heavy and no citations were issued. His car — which was all-original and never had been restored — had formerly been owned by his brother.
“My brother, Thomas, bought the car in 1973. He sold it to me in 2003 on his wedding day. He was a bachelor until age 48! It was an honor to get the car,” Seybert said.
“It was an unfortunate meeting at the same place, same time,” Seybert said of the accident.
Since the accident, Seybert’s car has been repaired. Yarian’s vehicle, a 2003 Saturn, was totaled and has been replaced by a 2015 Chevrolet.
“I wanted to return to 8th and Van Buren to get a picture of the car repaired,” Seybert said, as well as having the opportunity to reunite with Yarian a year after the accident.
