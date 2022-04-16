AUBURN — A portion of 19th Street will be closed beginning Tuesday for sanitary sewer replacement and street reconstruction from Van Buren to Jackson streets.
City administration sent out a letter this week notifying those residents living along the effected area.
The first project will be to replace the sanitary sewer. An inspection conducted by the city’s sewer department has revealed that several sections of the existing sanitary sewer and brick manhole are in poor condition and are in need of replacement. A brick sewer manhole on 19th Street will also be replaced.
Construction on the project will begin Tuesday and take approximately three to four weeks. The intersection of Van Buren and 19th Street will be closed while connection to the main is being made.
The second project will be the complete reconstruction of 19th Street. This project will consist of full depth removal and replacement of all asphalt street pavement, removal and replacement of concrete curb and gutter sections, concrete approaches and a concrete drive approach.
This project is scheduled to start after the sewer replacement is completed and is estimated to take approximately eight weeks. Residents living along 19th Street will receive another notice prior to the street reconstruction.
No parking signs will be posted prior to the start of work.
Residents with questions can contact the City of Auburn Engineering Department at 925-8264.
