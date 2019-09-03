AUBURN — Enjoyment over investment.
Bidders at the Auburn Fall auction are more likely to buy cars for fun than to watch them go up in value, said an expert for RM Auctions.
“For the most part, we’re selling to end users who are coming here to buy their dream car or the next car they want to add to their collection,” said Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions for RM Sotheby’s Group.
Cars in the price range of $20,000 to $100,000 sold well in last weekend’s four-day auction, Duff said.
“The market’s really strong for these sub-$100,000 kinds of cars,” he said. “There’s lots of people out there that want to own them and want to pay fair-market value.”
He added, “Ford GTs are still bringing strong prices, as they would at any other sale across the country.” A pair of 2005 Ford GTs ranked as the top two sales for the weekend, at $302,500 and $291,500.
“There just always seem to be willing parties that want to own one,” Duff said about the racing-inspired GTs.
RM Auctions sold more than 90 cars from the Ed Meurer Collection in Michigan, all on no-reserve terms, exceeding the total estimated price of $3.5 million.
“That was kind of the highlight of the weekend for us,” Duff said.
Those no-reserve cars helped build a strong overall sales percentage for the auction. A total sales figure was not available Tuesday.
“We consistently are doing north of 70 percent,” Duff said. “There aren’t many companies around that can consistently put out those numbers.”
“Our gate was really good overall for the weekend,” Duff said about attendance. At one point, people lined up some 100 yards from the entrance to C.R. 11-A awaiting admission, he said. Bidder registrations also increased from past sales.
“A think it was a good weekend. I think everybody who attended enjoyed themselves,” Duff said.
RM Auctions has been mostly silent about a proposal by Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction to buy the 150-acre auction park south of Auburn. RM purchased it in 2010 from founder Dean Kruse. A key decision affecting the proposed purchase could take place tonight at 6:30 during an Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Auburn City Hall.
RM Auctions and the proposed buyer both say the Auburn spring and fall collector car auctions would continue if the park is sold.
“I’ve been going for 20 years, before we even bought the place, and I plan on coming back as long as I’m alive and working it,” Duff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.