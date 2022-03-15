Local governments and school districts are feeling the pinch from the latest increases in gasoline and diesel as prices have risen above $4 per gallon.
Local governments do have the ability to take annual bids and lock in prices for fuel for a long term — a potential cost savings when prices spike — but some hadn’t done that before the latest surge in fuel costs impacted by the war in Ukraine and economic sanctions against Russia and its oil exports.
That’s going to put a bite into fuel budgets funded by local tax dollars.
Higher fuel prices will also have an effect on the DeKalb County Commissioners’ general budget as commissioners raised the county’s fuel reimbursement rate for county employees not utilizing a company vehicle on Monday.
The discussion on the county’s mileage reimbursement rate was brought forth by Paul White, code enforcement officer.
White, who uses his personal vehicle to complete his duties, asked commissioners if they could come to a compromise between the federal rate and what the county was paying per mile. The county’s current rate is $0.46 per mile and the federal rate is $0.58.5 per mile.
After a brief discussion, commissioners agreed to raise the county’s rate to $0.50 beginning April 1.
The commissioners agreed they would look at the rate on a quarterly basis.
Looking at fuel costs, several municipalities have contracts which lock fuel rates in, while others played the market and are now challenged by higher fuel costs.
School districts, the county highway department and sheriff’s department have the biggest challenges with the miles driven by each of the entities.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District Superintendent Tonya Weaver said her district is going to face a challenge because they don’t have a locked-in fuel price.
“We are certainly facing some difficult times,” Weaver said. “Our annual budget for fuel is $70,000. We do not have a locked-in price for fuel so we are continually monitoring the prices along with our budget.”
She said the school system continues to operate as normal; however, the district might have to re-evaluate additional trips if prices don’t level off or continue to rise.
With over 720 miles of roadway in the county, the highway department locks in its fuel costs on a yearly basis. This year’s price was locked in during 2021 and the county highway department currently pays a rate of $2.89 a gallon.
During the Feb. 2-4 snowstorm, county highway crews drove a total of 10,487 miles, using 3,109 gallons of diesel fuel.
Ben Parker, DeKalb County Highway Department superintendent, said his department could see the effects of high gas prices if people begin not to drive as much. Counties receive funding for road projects through the state’s gas tax, which depends on people buying fuel within the state.
DeKalb County Eastern Community School District Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said his district buys its fuel in bulk.
He is thankful that his district was able to refill its fuel tanks prior to the recent spike in fuel costs.
“We take previous fuel trends to budget for future fuel needs,” Conwell said.
Those communities who don’t have fuel costs locked in are faced with making tough decisions in regards to higher gas prices. One of those is the City of Butler.
Butler Mayor Mike Hartman said the higher prices is something he has been discussing with his department leaders.
Hartman sent out an email late last week, reminding employees not to leave vehicles idling for long periods of time and no excessive driving.
“What we mean by this is if you don’t have to leave the city, then don’t. Paperwork can be transmitted electronically and maybe ask the vendors to deliver to the city, if possible,” the email went on to say.
He believes the biggest effect will be the police department — with six vehicles — and the street department.
“With mowing season just around the corner and two mowers going all day for 4-5 days, they will definitely go through more fuel,” he said. “Luckily, this latest cost surge didn’t happen at the beginning of the snow plowing season.”
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said he is thankful that the city has its fuel rates locked in as it is bid on a yearly basis.
The city’s cost for gasoline is $2.587 a gallon up to 57,000 gallons, and its diesel rate is $2.842 up to 25,000 gallons.
