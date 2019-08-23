AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Works Thursday approved a $15,000 contract with JPR — Jones Petrie Rafinski — for construction document design work for Cedar Creek Landing on the east side of downtown Auburn.
The park is proposed to be located along the west bank of Cedar Creek, between 7th and 9th streets and would feature a pavilion, war memorial, creek overlook, canoe/kayak landing and open spaces.
The phase approved under the contract Thursday will focus on the design of the pavilion, walks and other elements located within the portion of the site under the jurisdiction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The contract calls for JPR to develop 60 percent of the construction document package for the FEMA-controlled portion of the project, while developing the rest of the project area to a 30 percent level, according to the agreement.
Developing the construction documents to these levels will allow the City of Auburn to submit plans sufficient for FEMA for review by the end of this year.
Documents developed during this phase will include a site layout plan, grading plan, landscape planting plan, erosion control plan, pavilion details and site details.
JPR will plan to have the 60 percent-complete construction document package to the city no later than Dec. 6., according to JPR’s proposal.
