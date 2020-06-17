AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents
They include a 79-year-old who is hospitalized and people ages 10, 23 and 48 who are reported to be recovering at home. They bring the total to 126 cases.
DeKalb County now has seen 88 new cases since June 1, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 124 of its 126 virus patients. The average age of those 124 patients is 42 years. Only 25 are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only eight of the 126 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has reported three deaths from COVID-19: a 79-year-old man whose death was reported Monday; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported Thursday; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release Tuesday.
LaGrange tops 300 cases
LaGrange County passed 300 total COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, adding another 26.
LaGrange County’s overall case count rose to 320, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s statewide report, as the county has recorded double-digit cases every day except for one over the last two weeks. Of those, 260 have been recorded since Memorial Day.
Indiana as a whole added only 227 cases on Wednesday, making LaGrange County alone responsible for 11.5% of the total cases for the day. At just under 40,000 residents, LaGrange County has 0.58% of the state’s population.
On a per-capita basis, LaGrange County has now had 80.8 cases per 10,000 residents, the 10th highest per-capita rate of Indiana’s 92 counties. Neighboring Elkhart County is one of the nine with a slightly higher infection rate, at 110.5 per 10,000.
LaGrange County trailed Noble County by 125 cases on the holiday, but has now almost closed the gap to take over as the county with the highest case count in the four-county area.
It already surpassed Noble’s per-capita rate of 72.5 per 10,000.
The LaGrange County Health Department issued a mask mandate on Monday in an effort to help control further spread of COVID-19, requiring masks in close-quarters public areas including public transportation and van transports and indoor and outdoor areas where people are unable to consistently maintain at least 6 feet of distance between one another.
A KPC Media Group poll conducted on Facebook this week showed that 56% of more than 1,800 respondents in northeast Indiana said they don’t wear masks in public.
New case activity has slowed in other local counties after similar large increases post-holiday.
Noble County added five new cases on Wednesday, taking its total to 346 overall.Steuben County added one case to go to 107 overall. Steuben County is the only county among the four corner counties and their bordering neighbors that hasn’t seen a huge percentage increase since Memorial Day.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area on Wednesday. Noble County has recorded 27 deaths so far, DeKalb County has had three, and LaGrange and Steuben counties each have logged two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.