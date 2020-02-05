AUBURN — This month’s 2nd Saturday Coffee & Donuts will take place Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at DeKalb Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, will speak, giving an update on issues in the Indiana Legislature affecting DeKalb County and its cities and towns.
