Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.