Officers arrest 21
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 21 people from Nov. 18-24, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Knight McKesson, 70, of the 800 block of Rocky Mountain Parkway, Antioch, Tennessee, was arrested Nov. 18 at 4:35 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of dealing marijuana a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana. A Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Debra Bowers, 54, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Garrett, was arrested Nov. 18 at 11:20 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Katrina Dillow, 22, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested Nov. 18 at 5:08 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brock Smith, 29, of the 6300 block of C.R. 45, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 18 at 10:30 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Jamison, 40, of the 600 block of Jo Jo Lane, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested Nov. 18 at 11:05 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Dewitt, 54, lasted in jail records as a homeless resident of Garrett, was arrested Nov. 19 at 9:41 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging contempt on court.
Donald Smith, 38, of the 7100 block of East Nevada Street, Detroit, was arrested Nov. 19 at 9:41 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for probation violation hearing.
Jarod Delgado, 35, of the 1400 block of Ashville Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 19 at 6:20 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Richard Lilly, 53, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 19 at 7:20 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Barker, 28, of the 4300 block of West Park Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 21 at 9:09 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christina Picklesimer, 37, of the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 21 at 11:26 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a body attachment warrant alleging probation violation.
Cressida Griffith, 37, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Corunna, was arrested Nov. 22 at 1:15 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Nodine, 24, of the 2600 block of North C.R. 400W, Angola, was arrested Nov. 22 at 12:49 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with auto theft, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jordan Winebrenner, 21, of the 6700 block of County Road P-50, Montpelier, Ohio, was arrested Nov. 22 at 11:17 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kelsey Holland, 23, of the 700 block of Eaton Street, Jackson, Michigan, was arrested Nov. 22 at 11:14 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
William Fleming, 19, of the 800 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested Nov. 23 at 9:45 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with operating motor vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Sean Middleton, 39, of the 4200 block of Bermagot Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 23 at 8:38 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Alan Lemish, 61, of the 6000 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 24 at 2:37 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class and Class C misdemeanor.
Dylan Marker, 24, of the 1400 block of Adam Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 24 at 12:48 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Colton Carper, 19, of the 1100 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 24 at 4:46 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Clay Carper, 20, of the 1100 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 24 at 4:46 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor
