AUBURN — DeKalb County’s high schools scored rather well in graduation rates for 2021, said data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education.
Statewide, the data showed 86.69% of students in the class of 2021 graduating.
“Across our state, our educators, families and community leaders are working to be difference-makers in our students’ lives, preparing them not only for graduation but for the rapidly-changing world that awaits,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.
“Looking ahead into 2022 and beyond, we must continue to work together to ensure our students earn their high school diploma and have access to intentional post-secondary credentials in high school. This mission takes all of us as we strive to make an impact on our students’ lives, now and well into the future.”
Locally, DeKalb, Eastside, Garrett, Hamilton and Lakewood Park Christian all had rates that well exceeded the state rate, which included those graduating with a waiver from passing the graduation qualifying exam.
“Given the past year and everything our students, staff and community have gone through, I’m very grateful to see our graduation rate increase slightly, especially given the state average declined over the same period of time,” said DeKalb Central Schools Superintendent Steve Teders. “Our goal as a district has been to prepare our students for success after graduation and I feel confident our students are ready to take on the numerous challenges they will face along their journey. As superintendent, I’m very proud of our students and the teachers, counselors, and administrators who supported them along the way.”
Lakewood Park hit the 100% mark, graduating all 51 students in the class of 2021.
Here are the local rates:
• Eastside High School, 95.08%, with 96 of 101 students graduating. The non-waiver rate was 94.06%, with 95 graduating.
• Garrett High School, 94.59%, with 140 of 148 students graduating. The non-waiver rate was 81.08%, with 120 graduating.
• Hamilton High School, 92.31%, with 12 of 13 graduating. The non-waiver rate was the same.
• DeKalb High School, 91.67% with 253 of 276 students graduating. The non-waiver rate was 90.22%, with 249 students graduating.
Anthony Cassel, superintendent at Hamilton, said being a small school allows the ability to work closely with students to help them achieve success.
“We work hard to maintain our graduation rate. Being a smaller school affords us the opportunity to closely monitor our students. We continue always to strive for a 100% grad rate and to prepare our students for their next endeavors,” Cassel said.
Eastside High School Principal Larry Yoder agreed with Cassel on the amount of hard work that is put in to obtain a high level of graduates.
“Eastside’s graduation rate is the result of a lot of hard work from students, parents, teachers and support staff,” Yoder said. “We provide various opportunities and pathways for students to excel in, and work diligently to heed the needs of every child. This past year was challenging for everyone and we are proud of our students and staff.”
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Superintendent Tonya Weaver said her school system will continue to provide opportunities to support students as they pursue multiple pathways.
On the state level, the graduation rates correspond with research that shows that the academic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are substantial.
Research from IDOE and the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment said the academic impact ranges from moderate to significant across schools, academic subjects and demographic groups. In response, IDOE launched several accelerated learning programs, which are still underway and will be joined by additional efforts planned for next year.
This year, nearly 40% of Hoosier students graduated with a Core 40 honors diploma (academic, technical or both) or an international baccalaureate diploma.
Additionally, more than 78% graduated without requiring a waiver from passing the Graduation Qualifying Exam — an increase of nearly two percentage points from 2019.
Due to differences between federal and state accountability equations and standards, IDOE also released 2021 federal graduation rates. In 2021, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 85.75%.
