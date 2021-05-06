AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The county has reported 39 cases in the first six days of May, an average of 6.5 per day.
The new patients include four in the 21-30 age group; three between ages 31-40; two from ages 41-50; and one between ages 61-70.
The new patients bring the total to 4,288 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The most recent death was reported March 25.
The Indiana Department of Health said Thursday that 1,261 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 726,600 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 12,966 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from Wednesday. Another 413 probable deaths have been reported to date.
A total of 3,407,170 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,401,725 on Wednesday. A total of 9,939,840 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic, people can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if they do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics.
As of Thursday, a total of 4,453,018 doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,406,936 first doses and 2,046,082 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.