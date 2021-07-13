AUBURN — The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association will host its annual Summer Harvest Days July 23-25 at the Draft Animal Museum and Farm located south of Auburn at 5873 C.R. 427.
The event has been expanded to three days this year with horse farming events scheduled daily.
There will be displays of antique horse-drawn equipment, field demonstrations, wagon rides, a trading post sale and a pony pulling contest. Food will be available. Admission is free and a freewill donations for food will be accepted.
Event hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 24 and noon to 5 p.m. July 25.
Burgers and hot dogs will be served July 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a fish fry will take place from 4-7 p.m. A chicken barbecue dinner will be served July 24 from 11 a.m. until gone. Doughuts and coffee will be available on the morning of July 24.
The Horsemen’s Association was formed in 1940 and is a not-for-profit charitable organization that provides services to a variety of groups and individuals throughout northeast Indiana. The mission is to preserve and promote the history and purpose of the draft animal in America, past, present and future. For more information, visit dekalbhorsemen.com.
