AUBURN — Mike Ley became the new mayor of Auburn on New Year’s Day, after taking his oath of office Tuesday in DeKalb Circuit Court.
A crowd of more than 80 people watched as Ley placed his hand on a Bible that his wife, Sara, gave him for Christmas.
“She dedicated it to this job — to me and to this job,” Ley said.
“This Bible will be my master plan for how we look at things and how we conduct ourselves and how we do our business,” Ley said afterward.
‘That Bible will have a prominent place on the corner of my desk. … That’s where I’m going to look for my guidance. I want everybody to know that’s important to me, and that’s what I believe in.”
Ley also showed the audience his father’s necktie, just as he had done during a victory speech on election night. His late father, Victor, once served as a Noble County commissoner.
Ley said with the necktie, he was “acknowledging my dad’s involvement and his character and who he was,” possessing professionalism, knowledge and wisdom.
“If I could be nearly that, it would be an honor,” Ley said about his father. Several of Ley’s eight siblings attended the ceremony, he said.
DeKalb Superior Court II Judge Monte Brown, a longtime friend of Ley, administered the oath of office to the new mayor and to six reelected members of the Auburn Common Council.
Ley’s pastor, Stuart Kruse of the County Line Church of God, gave a prayer for all the city’s elected officials, then an individual prayer for Ley.
Ley also spoke about his plans for his four-year term as mayor.
“As a community leader, my vision is way beyond the corporate limits. It’s all four boundaries of the county,” Ley said after the ceremony,.
“I’m looking at what’s good for DeKalb County and what’s good for all our communities with a bigger vision of things than just Auburn. What’s good for anywhere in DeKalb County is good for Auburn and vice-versa.”
Since his election, Ley has visited city council meetings in Butler and Garrett to discuss cooperation. He plans to meet with county and Waterloo officials.
“You’re going to hear me in the coming months talk about a lot of things that are outside our corporate limits,” Ley said in an interview at a reception honoring him in the Auburn City Steakhouse across the street from the courthouse.
“You’re going to see us take a different approach than maybe what we’ve looked at the last 20 years. We’re going to drive the bus more, in terms of development and improvements and new ideas,” Ley said. ““We’re going to put out some initiatives that are perhaps a little outside the normal from what we’ve done in the past.”
Ley said he will draw on more than just his own expertise.
‘I believe you’re going to get the best ideas and you’re going to get the greatest results (by) gathering the counsel of many,” he said. “That’s just the way I’ll do business, is confer with many.”
Since the election, Ley has been meeting with consulting and engineering firms to prepare for taking office.
“In January, I’m fulling intending to ink the contract for engineering and architectural services on the Community Commons restrooms, with the goal in mind of having those restrooms available Labor Day,” Ley said.
Ley has proposed a pavilion with restrooms in the 200 block of East 7th Street for use during major community events, such as the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival on Labor Day weekend.
He also has proposed a Community Bridge project to install a former railroad bridge over Cedar Creek, connecting the downtown area to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater on the east side of the creek.
As another goal for January, Ley hopes to hire a consulting firm to guide a lengthy process of gaining regulatory approval for a bridge over Cedar Creek.
“I have my heart set on doing something with that bridge in 2020 — because it will be 100 years old,” Ley said. It was removed from C.R. 75 east of St. Joe, where for nearly a century it carried vehicles over the CSX railroad tracks.
Ley said his goal is to bring the dismantled bridge to the construction site in 2020, with hopes for construction in 2021.
Ley said he also has engaged in discussions with developers who have interest in the community.
“There’s just a lot of stuff on the horizon,” he said.
Ley said he also looks forward to working with Parkview Health, which has affiliated with the former DeKalb Health to create Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
“I look for them to do a lot of wonderful things in our community,” he said about Parkview Health. “I intend to partner up with them and … help them invest in our community and make it better in many ways beyond just a medical facility. I am absolutely convinced there’s going to be many, many side benefits for them being in our community.”
Ley’s move into City Hall will be delayed until the mayor’s office receives a deep cleaning this weekend.
“I’m anxious to get an office — anxious to get a desk,” he said, “and I can’t actually get it until Jan. 6.”
