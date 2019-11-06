WATERLOO — Both drivers sustained injuries in a crash Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 6 and C.R. 27, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Jason D. Walden, 32, of Auburn, suffered head trauma. A helicopter flew him to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne, where he was listed in critical condition.
Jason Mulholland, 44, of Fostoria, Ohio, complained of pain to his head and left side. He was treated at the scene and released.
Police said Walden was traveling southbound on C.R. 27 in a 2007 Ford Escape and failed to yield the right of way to Mulholland’s eastbound 2000 Freightliner semi. The semi struck the Ford, causing heavy damage to its passenger side.
Parkview DeKalb EMS, Parkview Samaritan, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department, Waterloo Fire Department, Indiana State Police, C. Noel’s Towing and Parker Towing assisted county police.
