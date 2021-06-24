AUBURN — The Antique Automobile Club of America will bring more than 300 vintage cars to its Central Spring Nationals meet in Auburn, July 1-3 at Auburn Auction Park south of the city.
The club has been staging its central meet in Auburn for several years, but did not conduct the meet last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent meet in Auburn took place in May 2019.
An estimated 700-800 club members will attend the event, said meet chairman Steve Moskowitz of Hershey, Pennsylvania.
“The facility is great. The people at RM have been wonderful to us. Plenty of motels,” Moskowitz said about the club’s choice of Auburn for the meet. RM Auctions plays host to the club at its auction park.
With a central location for many AAC members, Auburn offers “easy access, great community, museums — it’s all good,” Moskowitz said.
The show will feature cars at least 25 years old, stretching back to the early days of automobiles.
“All of our cars are stock, the way they came as originally built,” Moskowitz said. “These are all very recognizable as they were originally produced. That’s what our club is all about — preserving history.”
Local residents can see the cars for free during a cruise-in Friday, July 2, from 6-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn. The event will feature food trucks and music, and is being conducted in cooperation with the Downtown Auburn Business Association.
In judging at the auction park on Saturday, July 3, two cars will be selected as finalist for the club’s Zenith Award, qualifying them to compete the club’s top honor at the Grand National meet, July 22-24 in New Ulm, Minnesota. The club held its Grand National meet in Auburn in 2019.
The Auburn meet also will feature a large gathering of Buick owners for the Buick Celebration, a separately judged show sponsored by the Buick Heritage Alliance, and a meet of Hudson-Essex-Terraplane owners.
