Today, I want to take a break from the series “setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for children,” to write about something that is from my Facebook blog “Co-Parenting Basics.”
It was a topic in a recent workshop, so I thought I would share it.
When separation or divorce happens, sometimes it is because one parent is leaving the relationship because of abuse. What a very difficult situation for a couple to be in and an even more difficult situation for the child(ren). If this is your story, how hard is it or how hard will it be, to keep your child(ren)’s thoughts about their other parent (your abusive ex) positive?
This is a tough situation and my thoughts about it may not match the thoughts of others, and that is OK. I think it is important to maintain positive dialog about an ex to or in front of the child(ren), keeping in mind that they may not have been a good spouse, or significant other, but may be a good parent to the child(ren).
Be armed with documentation and let the court system do as it does in the “best interest of the children”.
Maybe it is possible that the child(ren) will be subjected to supervised visitation, because of abuse in the home, but they will still need to be free of fear during that time.
Those visits could include a child showing a parent how they can read, coloring together or working on homework assignments. Whatever it is, it could help remove any fear that they may have, whether from seeing and hearing things that they should not have, or that they have been in the middle of adult situations that have caused them fear.
Do I think the system sometimes makes a mistake? Absolutely. I also think that sometimes court intervention and specific orders, allow for change to happen, and that is why I feel so strongly about children not hearing negative talk about either parent.
In my work with couples with co-parenting education and with co-parenting coaching, I encourage co-parents to stay mindful of if they are the parent subjecting their child(ren) to any negative talk about their other parent.
I suggest referring back to the four formula parts to help reach respectful and responsible co-parenting.
• Make a choice everyday to co-parent respectfully and responsibly.
• Set aside your differences to do that.
• Always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t.
• Go for the Oscar.
Also, another thing that co-parents can do that may help eliminate fear in children who have been in the middle of abuse in the home, is my “co-parenting challenge”.....think about things that can be said to or in front of your child(ren), that is a positive about their other parent. If this is your current co-parenting dynamic, I hope you will apply the formula parts to your co-parenting and also accept the co-parenting challenge.
I hope you all have a great week.
Kari Clemmer, a DeKalb High School graduate, is an author and instructor of The Co-Parenting Workshop and instructs court ordered co-parenting education and is a co-parenting coach in Dallas. E-mail Kari.clemmer@aol.com with questions or comments.
