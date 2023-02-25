Passenger suffers burns in interstate crash
AUBURN — An Angola female suffered minor cuts and burns to her legs and arms in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County at 1 a.m. Saturday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.
Taylor Culbertson, 23, of Angola, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Police said Culbertson was a passenger in a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Jesus Reyes, 24, also of Angola, as it was traveling north on the interstate at the 328 mile marker.
According to a crash report, Reyes lost control of the vehicle on icy road conditions. The vehicle left the west side of the roadway, making contact with a guardrail end. Police said the vehicle then crossed both lanes of traffic, coming to rest against the outside guardrail. The vehicle then caught fire.
Reyes and passengers Anna Peterson, 23, of Pleasant Lake, and Benny Medina, 25, of Angola, were not injured, police said.
Reyes' vehicle was ruled a total loss.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, the Auburn and Garrett police departments, Auburn Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Jeff's Towing.
