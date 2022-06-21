AUBURN — A Fort Wayne teen is safe after his 2017 Ford Transit delivery van became stuck on the Norfolk Southern train tracks in the 4800 block of C.R. 59 around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday.
Kevin Pineda-Guachichullca, 18, of Fort Wayne told DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joshua Stein that he was traveling south on C.R. 59 when his GPS directed him to turn right, onto the train tracks.
Once he turned onto the tracks, his vehicle became lodged on the tracks and he was unable to move it. Pineda-Guachichullca exited the vehicle and called 911.
Several minutes later, a Norfolk Southern train collided with the van while it was stuck on the tracks. The vehicle was not drivable after the collision and was towed from the scene by Riverside Towing.
No injuries were reported. Railroad personnel inspected the tracks before the train was allowed to continue.
