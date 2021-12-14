WATERLOO —The DeKalb High School FFA chapter’s entomology teams and one individual competing in forestry brought home a state championship on Saturday from Purdue University.
The chapter had three entomology teams qualify for the state tournament. Bridget Dunn competed in the forestry competition.
“The teams worked very hard and their work paid off at the state level,” said Leah Hefty, FFA advisor.
The first senior entomology team, comprised of Nate Fillenwarth, Olivia Rigby and Matthias Hefty, placed first. Individually, Fillenwarth placed first, Rigby placed third and Hefty placed fourth.
The second senior entomology team, comprised of Logen Brand, Colton Eads and Kaitlyn Blair, placed 19th.
The junior team, comprised of Isaac Hefty, Lydia VanAuken and Maddie Wall, placed 8th.
In the contest, members are required to identify 50 of 185 Indiana insects, their scientific orders and complete a knowledge exam.
Dunn competed as a forestry junior individual and placed in the top half of participants individually. In the contest, members are required to identify Indiana leaves, seeds, damage and complete a knowledge exam.
