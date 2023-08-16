Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests from Aug. 14-15, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Kerry Hawkins, 21, of the 16000 block of East Severad Road, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14 by Indiana State Police on a charge of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
Amber Sumner, 37, of the 800 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 14 by Garrett Police on a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Russell Toon, 43, of the 600 block of South Auburn Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Aug. 15 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
