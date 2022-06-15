Fort Wayne man injured in motorcycle crash

WATERLOO — A Fort Wayne man suffered facial bleeding when his motorcycle struck a utility pole at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Wayne Street at Rope Street, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Caleb M. Preston, 24, of Fort Wayne, was ejected from his 2012 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle in the accident. The motorcycle was towed by C. Noel’s Body Shop.
Police said Preston was traveling south on Wayne Street when he attempted to make a right turn onto Rope Street. According to a crash report, Preston drove left of center and off the south side of the roadway, striking a utility pole.
The motorcycle overturned onto its left side after the impact. Preston sustained facial lacerations and also complained of chest pain.
The accident resulted in damage to the utility pole and Mediacom feed lines, police said.
Police estimated total damage to be between $5,001-$10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.