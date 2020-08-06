AUBURN — Auburn Police arrested a Butler woman on drug charges Tuesday, a news release said.
Angel M. Mosby, 40, with a last known address in the 400 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of a hypodermic needle/syringe, a Level 6 felony.
On Tuesday, Auburn Police stopped a red GMC Sierra at the 325 southbound mile marker of Interstate 69 for allegedly operating with an expired license plate and obstructed view. Police said the driver, Mosby, could not provide a registration or proof of insurance for the vehicle and had a driving status of unlicensed.
Police said a free-air sniff around the outside of the vehicle by a police K-9 resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle allegedly produced numerous drugs and drug-related items including marijuana, digital scales, small plastic baggies, hypodermic needles and five bags of methamphetamine.
In addition to arresting Mosby, police impounded the vehicle she was driving.
