BUTLER — The first two days of classes have run smoothly in the DeKalb Eastern school district, Assistant Superintendent Shane Conwell said Wednesday.
Students returned to buildings Tuesday in one of the first school districts to reopen for in-person classes since the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in late March.
“First and foremost, it’s great to see students again,” Conwell said. “Everyone’s been extremely cooperative and understanding” under the circumstances, he added.
DeKalb Eastern schools are providing each student with three color-coded face masks that are being exchanged every day and laundered by the school district. Everyone wears the same color each day.
Before classes began, 85% of students were planning to attend school in person, with 15% choosing to learn from home through a new, real-time system of two-way video connections to every classroom.
However, some parents who signed up for online classes changed their minds and sent students in person, Conwell said. He predicted the exact count is likely to fluctuate for a few days.
All three school buildings reported an increase in parents who are driving their children to school instead of sending them on buses, Conwell said. He also expects bus ridership to change over time.
“We’re still doing everything we sought to do with sanitizing buses and classrooms daily,” he said.
“We have to be adaptable and flexible and understand that this first week we’re just trying to navigate uncharted territory,” Conwell said.
If nearby school districts that plan to open next week are looking to DeKalb Eastern for advice, he said, “Expect the unexpected and be willing to adapt.”
He said, “We understand there will be unexpected roadblocks, coupled with ever-changing mandates, but we will continue to practice adaptability throughout this process.”
Conwell added, “It takes a group effort from the staff, students and parents, and everyone is stepping up in substantial ways.” He summed up: “It’s going pretty well, all things considered.”
