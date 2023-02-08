AUBURN – “Auburn is a city on the move.”
That was a point Mayor Mike Ley emphasized several times during his State of the City address Wednesday morning in the Norman Yoder Council Chambers at City Hall.
“That is how we describe Auburn today. It is a city on the move,” he stated. “I believe Auburn is perhaps on the verge of seeing the largest economic investment period – in the next 5-7 years – than in the history of the city.
“The investments we are seeing in our community currently is tremendous,” Ley said. “We had $36.5 million in residential, industrial, commercial and institutional development in 2022. Much more is on the way for 2023.”
During his hour-long address, the mayor repeated that city tax rates have gone down – the lowest rate since 2011, he said – even while the city makes equipment purchases, replaces sidewalks and tackles other issues.
The city’s current assessed value is $793 million, according to information shared Wednesday. The current tax rate is $0.95 per $100 in assessed value.
“As the value of our city goes up, our tax rate comes down,” Ley said. “If we were in a city or community where this chart was in reverse, it would not be a pretty picture.
“If the value of our community was decreasing, your taxes would have to increase in order to provide the same service.”
His address, conducted before a gathering of department heads, several City Council members, city officials and citizens, included the announcement that Belle Tire is coming to an undisclosed location in Auburn.
Other developments that Ley said he could not divulge more information involve additional restaurants.
“The ideas and visions for additional downtown development that have been shared with me is on the horizon,” he said. Some of those projects are not at the point of public announcement or discussion.
Many of the projects discussed are part of the Auburn 2040 master plan, the city’s strategic investment plan and DeKalb County’s strategic vision plan.
“The mayor’s office is very much the center hub for information and inquiries concerning development,” Ley said. “To that degree, so much information is confidential to us until such time as the developer, owner tells us it is OK to talk about it publicly.”
He also pointed out future annexations of land – with hopes to complete this year – on all four sides of the city could bring more than 400 acres. Of that, 170 acres is planned for residential development, with the potential for 400 to 500 housing units.
Proposed new housing developments will bring additional multi-family, single-family, apartments, condos, duplex units and town homes to Auburn.
“That’s a big deal in my book,” Ley said.
One of those, in the area of the YMCA of DeKalb County, with development plans submitted to the city, “is on the table. It’s being talked about. It’s not a dream. It’s here,” he added.
The mayor took time to talk about most city departments and utilities.
When discussing the street department, Ley pointed out the success of the city’s sidewalk replacement program.
“That is absolutely the most popular program that’s ever come into the city,” he said. “Our residents are literally buying into it.”
Residents contributed $51,300 in 2022.
Since the program was launched, nearly $120,000 has been donated by citizens and others, making possible the installation or replacement of two miles of sidewalks.
Ley also pointed to the efforts to start action toward a railroad overpass on South Wayne Street at the CSX tracks.
“Everyone’s talked about it for years and years and years and years, and it’s going to take years and years to get it complete, but I’ll tell you what, we have got the ball started.”
The city has submitted an application for a federal grant that would pay 80% of the anticipated $14 million total cost. Auburn’s share, if approved, would be about $3.3 million. The earliest such a project could start is 2028 or 2029.
In hopes of improving its chances of landing the grant, the city is investing in engineering design.
Efforts will continue to maintain infrastructure for the water and water pollution control departments, including sewer separation and maintain safe drinking water.
Park programs attracted 45% more people than 2021. Over 40,000 people used the Rieke Park walking trail according to counters installed along the route. The Rieke Park lodge had more than 250 reservations last year.
“AES is not going away. AES as a department is not going away. The ability to get TV through AES is not going away,” Ley said. “Us providing TV as we historically have done will be discontinued March 31 of this year.”
The IT department launched a new city website, saving the city over $250,000 by taking it under municipal control.
The city and county are teaming up to reconfigure the John Ketcham Drain that runs through the west side of Auburn.
A future Indiana Department of Transportation project will feature the installation of a median strip – with very limited left turns – on 7th Street from Grandstaff to the interstate.
For future access, the city is looking at reconstruction of Cindy Street to create a public thoroughfare on the north side of 7th Street between Veritas Way/Touring Drive behind several businesses to link with West Edge Drive.
“I don’t know about you, but I’m excited for what we’ve seen and what’s coming,” Ley said.
“I love living in this community and seeing it thrive. Every community in the state of Indiana strives to achieve what we are doing.
“This is a very exciting time for Auburn. We should all be proud of the community that we have built.”
