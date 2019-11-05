WATERLOO — A vehicle struck a deer Saturday at 7:38 p.m. on U.S. 6 at the west edge of Waterloo, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Bradley D. Shultz, 47, of Waterloo was driving westbound, 300 feet west of Industrial Parkway, when two deer ran across the road from the south side, heading northbound. He missed the first deer, but hit the second with the left front of his 2009 Cadillac SRX.
Police gave Shultz a tag to take possession of the deer. Police estimated damage at $1,000 to $2,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.