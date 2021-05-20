WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district took the next step forward in a proposed facilities upgrade after conducting a public hearing at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
The district’s facilities master plan includes projects totaling $12.5 million that are considered to be “high priority.” Some of those projects already are ongoing. The plan lists “high-priority” projects totaling $11.1 million that could be potential 2021 bond projects and nearly $876,000 of high-priority projects that could be financed through the district’s operations fund.
Tuesday’s public hearing focused on projects proposed to be financed by a 2021 bond. Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider explained Indiana law requires a public hearing whenever a school corporation proposes to construct or renovate a school building at a cost in excess of $1 million.
According to the facilities master plan, high-priority potential 2021 bond projects are:
DeKalb High SchoolReplace paved tennis court surfaces; expand track to nine lanes; new weight room and wellness center; lighting; track fence replacement; install synthetic multi-use surface at Cecil E. Young Field; tennis court site improvement; press box expansion; agriculture shop room renovation; replace aging goal posts; reconfigure site and pathway entrances; and building exterior, masonry tuck-pointing and stucco repairs. The high school projects have a rough budget totaling $5.54 million.
DeKalb Middle SchoolCafeteria upgrades; heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades; bleacher replacement; ceiling replacement; science room piping excavation and floor restoration; locker replacement; vinyl wall covering and flooring replacement; interior laminate door replacement; main canopy and entrance renovation; and science casework upgrades. The middle school projects have a rough budget totaling $5.47 million.
TransportationBus wash replacement, for a rough budget estimate of $125,000.
At the outset of Tuesday’s hearing, Superintendent Steve Teders thanked students, parents, staff, school board members and members of the community who have been involved over the past several years in identifying and communicating some of the district’s needs.
Referring to the facilities master plan, he said, “That’s really exciting to have a vision that carries us over the next 10 years. We understand that it’s a living, breathing document. It’s fluid. We know there will be changes. We know there will be some needs that come up over time that we’re not aware of right now. Mother Nature sometimes can get involved and make something more pressing than something else was at the time. We know that this is a living document that we will have to adjust accordingly as we go down this pathway.”
Jim Elizondo of underwriter Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, reviewed how the proposed projects will be financed and the effect on the typical property taxpayer.
Including the cost of issuing the bonds, the total project cost would be $11.28 million, Elizondo said.
He described the high school, middle school and transportation building proposed improvements as “three distinct projects that stand on their own, timing-wise as well as completion-wise.”
Elizondo showed a six-year bond repayment for the high school, middle school and transportation projects that would project the highest tax rate impact.
“When you decide what your repayment term will be, if it is longer than that, that tax impact will be lessened,” Elizondo explained.
Elizondo projected that as existing debt drops and is retired, there would be no increase to the debt service tax rate.
Three members of the public offered comments — all in support of the project.
“It’s an investment,” said Josh Newbauer of Corunna. “I want this to happen. … We need this.”
“I’d like to thank all of you for the effort it took to get to this point. I know the amount of work it took to get to this point,” said Mike Watson, who is a DeKalb County Commissioner and a member of the DeKalb Central Foundation. “I’m very much in favor of these projects moving forward.”
Watson said educational opportunities and facilities play a key role in creating “a better place for all of us.”
The board also heard from a parent who moved to the district about 12 years ago.
“This type of investment … is just very welcome. I strongly support you guys,” the parent said.
Following the public hearing, the board adopted a resolution determining the need for the projects as well as resolutions to complete the projects.
“Thank you to all who participated in the hearing. We appreciate your time and interest in the projects and the future of our community. Please note that this is just the first step in the legal process,” said board President Heather Krebs. “The board will continue to work with the administration and its professionals to look for efficiencies to conserve tax dollars while meeting our educational needs.”
