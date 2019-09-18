WATERLOO — DeKalb High School theater students will present “Arsenic and Old Lace” for three shows in late October.
The farcical comedy is part of the school’s “Classics on Stage” series.
Performances in the school auditorium are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, both at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m.
The show is described as a “limited-seating production,” with tickets available at the school or by calling 920-1012, ext. 2132. Tickets are priced at $7.
