Michiana Events Center announces upcoming events
SHIPSHEWANA — The Michiana Events Center, 455 E. Farver St., Shipshewana, has announced these upcoming events:
March
Shipshewana Majestic presents “The Circus” Thursday, March 30 to Saturday, April 1. The show includes the Dominguez poodles, cube manipulation, aerial tricks, hula hoops and the Globe of Death. Shows begin at 6:30 p.m. March 30 and March 31. Two shows are set for April 1, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $25.
The NTPA Sponsor Expo and Farming Show is Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. There will be seminars from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be a pedal pull at 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission and seminars are free.
On a Hill Too Far Away Passion Play will take place Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. This is the 17th year for this passion play to be presented. In 2021-2022, 15 different churches were involved in the production. The main cast includes more than 50 individuals. While appropriate for all ages, the crucifixion scene is graphic. Admission is donation only. All seating is general seating. Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. show. Doors open at noon Saturday for the 2 p.m. show and at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
May
Marcus Luttrell, the lone survivor of Operation Red Wing, an attempt to capture or kill Taliban leader Ahmad Shah, will be at the Michiana Events Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Luttrell will tell his story of walking and crawling 7 miles to safety while wounded. Luttrell will be joined by guest speaker Chad Fleming. Tickets start at $40, with VIP tickets available at $250.
July
PBR Bull Bash Challenger Series, Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8. Doors open at 5 p.m. and event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $29.95 to $89.95. Ages 3 and under are free and must sit on an adult’s lap.
