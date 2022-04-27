AUBURN — Police have charged a man with dealing methamphetamine out of an Auburn storage unit.
Gilbert L. Martin, 54, listed as homeless, has been charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, the Auburn Police Department's Narcotics Enforcement Team (APNET) received information about a male subject dealing methamphetamine out of a storage unit located in the 1500 block of Auburn Drive, according to a news release from Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger.
A police K9 conducted a free air sniff around the exterior of the storage units. The K9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from inside one of the units, police said.
APNET obtained a search warrant for the storage unit at approximately 5:30 p.m. The suspect, later identified as Martin, was located inside of the unit that he was using as his residence.
During the search of the storage unit, Auburn Police located 18 grams of methamphetamine, several hypodermic needles, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.