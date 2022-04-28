ALTONA — As a work crew banged, picked and chipped away, pieces of the roof at the Altona home of Wilbur and Sharon Lewis were loosened, ready to be tossed into a waiting dumpster.
The Lewises couldn’t have been happier. Their cozy home will soon have a new roof and working gutters.
“I have a birthday coming up Monday,” Sharon said. “This is the best birthday present ever.”
“We’ve been trying to get a new roof for about three years so we’re thrilled to death,” Wilbur said as he watched the crew knocking off a batch of shingles.
“As you can see, the roof was really getting bad,” he said. “It didn’t start leaking, so I was happy about that. It was at the point I knew it was going to. … These guys are doing a fabulous job.”
“We were very fortunate we didn’t have any leaks,” Sharon said. “This is awesome. I thank God all the time.
“A lot of prayer went out at our church,” she added. “I am very thankful, very thankful.”
There comes a time when you have to reach out for some assistance, when you don’t know where to turn or what to do.
“Hard heads like me don’t like to ask for help,” Wilbur said. “It is hard to ask. I’m used to doing things myself.”
Knowing their roof needed attention but without the financial means to do it, after praying with their pastor, the Lewises were encouraged to reach out to Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana, which serves DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties.
Executive director Marianne Stanley helped the couple apply for a new roof. Owens Corning has a partnership with Habitat for Humanity International, specifically to put new roofs on veterans’ homes.
Owens Corning works with platinum roofing contractors — in this case Landmark Roofing of Fort Wayne — for roof replacement in this program. Thursday, the work crew was chipping away at the old shingles. An on-site supervisor said the project would include replacing sheeting and installing a new roof on the Lewis home.
“All 1,200 Habitat affiliates can get in touch with this particular program,” Stanley explained. “It’s just a matter of making application, showing that they were indeed in the service, and that they have a financial need.
“They make the process so easy. A lot of these veterans are older, and they kind of don’t want to ask for help,” she said. “Sometimes, life just gets in the way for them.”
Mr. Lewis spent 14 years in the U.S. Army. His service included one year in Vietnam, from January 1967 to January 1968, in fire direction control for a field artillery unit.
He also served four years in Germany and at different bases throughout the United States. His military service concluded in 1982.
The Lewises, who have been married nearly 30 years, have seen their share of hardships, but still manage to smile and laugh.
“I don’t know how she put up with me, but she did,” Wilbur said with a chuckle.
“I don’t know how you put up with me,” Sharon responds. Without missing a beat, he chimes in, “Well, that’s true too.
“Thank you, thank you very much,” she shoots back.
When asked what is the secret for a lasting relationship, both replied standing by each other in good times and bad.
Both retired, Sharon fell on cement at her place of employment and missed 10 months of work. After his military service, Wilbur worked as a welder and drove a truck.
Each was previously married and have five children between them. One of Sharon’s daughters and Wilbur’s son each died of cancer. Wilbur has experienced heart issues and Sharon was struck with tonsil cancer.
“We’ve been through a lot together,” she said. “He never left my side when I was bedridden, not at all. He was always there.”
Stanley encouraged veterans to reach out to any Habitat for Humanity affiliate. In this area, there are Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana, serving DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties, LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.
