AUBURN — An Avilla man has been charged with child molesting for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a child under age 14.
Xavier Ghrist, 19, of the 100 block of South 900 East, was arrested Tuesday on the Level 3 felony charge.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court I by Garrett Police Sgt. Duane Days, the offense allegedly took place in November 2020. The alleged victim was age 13 and Ghrist had turned 18, according to the affidavit.
In an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Fort Wayne, the alleged victim said she and Ghrist reciprocated sending images, texts and other forms of meta data through the social media website, Snap Chat. She further stated they engaged in sexual activity in November 2020 in Garrett, according to the affidavit.
In a recorded police interview, Ghrist provided a written and oral confession to receiving Snap Chat video and images of the girl. He also admitted engaging in sexual activity with her, according to the affidavit.
